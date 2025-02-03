Prelim was 50.1

Prior was 49.4

Optimism in the year-ahead outlook for production hit a 34-month high

New export orders nonetheless continued to fall in January,

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence

“A new year and a new President has brought new optimism in the US manufacturing sector. Business confidence about prospects for the year ahead has leaped to the highest for nearly three years after one of the largest monthly gains yet recorded by the survey. Over the past decade, only two months during the reopening of the economy from pandemic lockdowns have seen business sentiment improve as markedly as recorded in January.

“Manufacturers report that political uncertainty has cleared and the pro-business approach from the new administration has brightened their prospects. Production has already improved after falling throughout much of the last half of 2024, amid rising domestic sales. Factories have also stepped up their hiring to meet planned growth of production capacity.

“However, a rise in the rate of increase of both input costs and selling prices could become a concern if this intensification of inflationary pressures is sustained in the coming months, especially as the combination of higher price pressures alongside accelerating economic growth and rising employment is not typically conducive to cutting interest rates.”