Import prices
US Import prices YoY% change

US import/export prices for January 2022

  • prior month -0.4%
  • import prices rose 2.0% versus 1.3% estimate
  • The January decrease was the largest monthly rise since April 2011
  • prices for US imports advanced 10.8% over the past year. The gains were led by higher fuel and non-fuel prices
  • export prices rose 2.9% following a 1.6% decline in December. Expectations was for a 1.3% increase
  • the January advance was the largest one month rises since monthly percentage changes was first published in January 1989
  • higher prices for both agricultural and nonagricultural exports in January contributed to the overall increase
  • in export prices the price index for US exports increased 15.1% year on year

The surge in prices is another notch on the    inflation  belt that the Fed will be focused on going forward.