- Prior was 49.2
- Prices paid 54.9 vs 53.5 expected (prior 52.5)
- Employment 50.3 vs 45.3 prior
- New orders 55.1 vs 52.1 prior
- Production 52.5 vs 49.9 prior
- Imports 51.1 vs 49.7 prior
Comments in the report:
- “Customer orders slightly stronger than expected. Seeing more general price increases for chemicals/raw materials. No International Longshoremen’s Association strike is a tremendous help.” [Chemical Products]
- “Alleviating supply chain conditions are noticeably pivoting back into acute shortage situations, with headwinds following. For aerospace and defense companies, critical minerals supply chains are tightening dramatically due to Chinese restrictions. Concerns are growing of an environment of more supply chain shortages.” [Transportation Equipment]
- “As the U.S. administration transfers, we will continue to monitor impact of tariffs on materials used for manufacturing. China stimulus is helping us win orders and increase use of services and consumables. Cost pressures remain for all materials and parts but are starting to stabilize.” [Computer & Electronic Products]
- “Volume in 2025 is targeting 2-percent growth. The organization is mindful of potential tariffs and what to do with re-routing or cost increases in supply chains that are impacted.” [Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products]
- “Although we are in our busy season, our demand for the first two weeks of 2025 has outpaced normal levels for this period of time.” [Machinery]
- “Business is slowly improving.” [Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components]
- “Capital equipment sales are starting 2025 off strong. Normally, we see a soft start to the year, so this strong start is unusual.” [Fabricated Metal Products]
- “New orders are still good but decreasing compared to previous quarters. Working through current backlog.” [Miscellaneous Manufacturing]
- “Automotive order demand continues to be consistent and on a steady pace. Beginning to look at hiring additional team members once again. Pricing is holding firm. Having to work overtime to cover plant inefficiency to date.” [Primary Metals]
- “Looking forward to a year of strong customer demand and higher sales than 2024.” [Textile Mills]