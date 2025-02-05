Prior was 54.1

Employment 52.3 vs 51.3 prior

New orders 51.3 vs 54.2 prior

Prices paid 60.4 vs 64.4 prior

Business activity 54.5 vs 58.2 prior

Supplier deliveries 53.0 vs 52.5 prior

Inventories 47.5 vs 49.4 prior

Backlog of orders 44.8 vs 44.3 prior

New export orders 52.0 vs 50.1 prior

Imports 49.8 vs 50.7 prior

Inventory sentiment 53.5 vs 53.4 prior

This isn't the post-election boom I was promised but the report highlights poor weather and tariff worries. The US dollar is lower on the report and Treasury yields are at the lows of the day with 10s now down 10 bps to 4.41%.

ISM services PMI

Comments in the report: