- YoY core inflation 4.4% prior revised up to 4.6%
- MoM core inflation 0.3% prior revised to 0.4%
- Core PCE MoM 0.6% versus 0.4% expected. Last month 0.4% revised up from 0.3%
- Core PCE YoY 4.7% versus 4.3%.
- Personal income 0.6% versus 1.0% expected. Last month 0.3% revised up from 0.2%
- personal consumption real 1.1% versus -0.3% last month
- personal consumption adjusted 1.8% versus 1.3% expected. Last month -0.1% versus -0.2% previously reported
Hotter inflation in the US sends stocks to the downside.
- Dow down -330 points.
- NASDAQ down -169 points.
- US yields are moving higher with the two-year up 6.3 basis points to 4.755%.
- The 10 year yield is up 4.7 basis points to 3.97%
In the forex, the USD has moved to new highs against all the major currencies.