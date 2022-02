Prior was +9.7%

PPI m/m +1.0% vs +0.5% expected

Prior m/m +0.3%

Core PPI:

PPI ex food and energy y/y +8.3% vs +7.9% expected

PPI ex food and energy m/m +0.8% vs +0.5% expected

This is another dose of hot inflation data, including on month-over-month terms, including when excluding food and energy. As this continues and spreads, it adds more and more pressure on companies to raise prices.