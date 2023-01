Prior was +1

Services index -6 vs -11 prior

Manufacturing shipments -3 vs +5 prior

New orders -24 vs -4 prior

Backlog of orders -31 vs -23

Employees -3 vs +3 prior

Prices paid 7.91 vs 9.08 prior

Wages 41 vs 37 prior

These aren't great numbers and that's a swift fall in new orders.