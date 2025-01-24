Lowest services reading since April

Prior was 56.8

Manufacturing 50.1 vs 49.7 expected

Prior manufacturing was 49.4

Composite PMI 52.4 vs 55.4 prior

Service sector future confidence lost some of the shine from December's one-and-a-half year high, but remained the second-highest recorded over the past year

Service sector jobs were added at the sharpest rate for 30 months

Composite input costs and average selling prices rose at the fastest rates for four months

The PMIs out of Europe today were stronger, helping to boost the euro and pound. For the US, that's a fairly big drop and kocks it back to Q2 levels. It also runs against the market narrative of a post-election sentiment boom. There is some commentary about tariffs in the report.

Commenting on the flash PMI data, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

“US businesses are starting 2025 in an upbeat mood on hopes that the new administration will help drive stronger economic growth. Rising optimism is most notable in the manufacturing sector, where expectations of growth over the coming year have surged higher as factories await support from the new policies of the Trump administration, though service providers are also entering 2025 in good spirits.

"Although output growth slowed slightly in January, sustained confidence suggests that this slowdown might be short-lived. Especially encouraging is the upturn in hiring that has been fueled by the improved business outlook, with jobs being created at a rate not seen for two-and-a-half years.

"However, rising price pressures are a concern, with companies reporting supplier-driven price hikes as well as wage growth amid poor staff availability. Higher input cost and selling price inflation was broad-based across goods and services and, if sustained, could add to worries that a combination of robust economic growth, a strong job market, and higher inflation could encourage a more hawkish policy approach from the Fed."

The chart shows a visible uptick in inflation but it's still far below 2021-2023 levels.