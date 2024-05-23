At the bottom of the hour, initial jobless claims will be released. The initial claims corresponds with the survey week for the BLS monthly unemployment report. In addition to the claims, US national activity index, flash PMI estimates, consumer confidence, and new home sales will be released.

8:30 AM ET Initial jobless claims expected at 220K vs 222K last week.

8:30 AM ET: Continuing claims are expected at 1.794M vs 1.794M was weak

8:30 AM ET: US national activity index for April. Last month 0.15.

9:45 AM ET: S&P global manufacturing PMI for May. Estimate 50 versus 50.0 last month

9:45 AM ET SV global services PMI. Estimate 51.3 versus 51.3 last month

9:45 AM S&P global composite: estimate 51.1 versus 51.3 last month

10 AM ET: US consumer confidence flash for May. Estimate -14.2 versus -14.755