Employment data from the US has shown a resilient labour market, freeing traders up to focus on inflation data. The resilience is expected to continue in today's data:

The data is due at 230 GMT, which is 0830 US Eastern time.

Snippet via Bank of America:

The May employment report is likely to show a healthy but better-balanced labor market.

Nonfarm payrolls likely rose by 200k, a 25k increase from April.

Strong hiring is likely to result in the unemployment rate edging down a tenth to 3.8%. and wage growth would likely remain at 3.9% yoy.

In short, the report should signal strong labor demand and little concern of an economic slowdown, in our view.

More broadly: