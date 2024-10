A reminder that the October nonfarm payrolls report could be difficult to interpret.

Says Claudia Sahm:

Jobs Day will likely be messier than usual with recent hurricanes and a strike weighing temporarily on payrolls. Even with solid underlying growth the headline could look rough.

October will likely be tough to watch. More than ever, we must read through the details carefully. Beware of the scary headlines.

And concludes with the 2017 hurricane:

