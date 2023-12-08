The dollar is trading more mixed and lightly changed overall, with the Japanese yen still stealing the spotlight after the volatile moves since yesterday. It's all about the US jobs report today and that itself will also have implications for broader markets, with equities keeping more tentative after the gains overnight and also the bond market.

There isn't much on the agenda in European morning trade today, so the focus will stay on the assessment of the US labour market to come later in the day. After a more pensive mood in the past few sessions, we might be setting up for a blockbuster finish to the week in teeing up the FOMC meeting next week.

0700 GMT - Germany November final CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.