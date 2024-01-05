Major currencies are little changed, stuck in narrower ranges on the day and understandably so. All eyes are on the US jobs report coming later today and that will be the main draw for market players before the weekend. Here's a snapshot of the FX space and you can see that dollar pairs are much less enthused on the day:

A key pair to watch is still USD/JPY as it once again runs up against a test of the 145.00 mark, which stalled the post-BOJ rebound in December.

In other markets, equities are also looking fairly tepid after yet another drop overnight in US trading while bond yields are little changed as we gear towards European morning trade.

It's all about US data once again today, so that should make for a quieter session ahead for the most part.