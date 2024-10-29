Prior month 8.040M revised lower to 7.861M

Job openings 7.443M vs 8.000M estimate. Lowest since January 2021

Vacancy rate 4.5% versus 4.7% last month (revised from 4.8%)

Quits rate 1.9% versus 2.0% (revised from 1.9%) last month

Separations rate x.x% versus 3.1% last month

Details:

Job openings are down 1.9 million over the year

Job openings rate is at 4.5%

Job openings decreased in: Health care and social assistance: -178,000 State and local government, excluding education: -79,000 Federal government: -28,000

Job openings increased in: Finance and insurance: +85,000



Hires: STEADY Number and rate of hires remained steady at 5.6 million and 3.5%, respectively.

Separations: STEADY but still down on the year. Total Separations Unchanged at 5.2 million in September; down by 326,000 over the year. Total separations rate steady at 3.3%. Quits: STEADY, but down on the year Remained at 3.1 million; down by 525,000 over the year. Quits rate unchanged at 1.9%. Decreases observed in professional and business services (-94,000). Increases seen in: State and local government, excluding education: +22,000 Real estate and rental and leasing: +18,000 Layoffs and Discharges: STEADY, but up on the year Stable at 1.8 million; increased by 238,000 over the year. Layoffs and discharges rate rose to 1.2%. Increases in durable goods manufacturing: +46,000 Decreases in state and local government, excluding education: -20,000 Other Separations Little change, remaining at 292,000 in September.



The revisions from last month showed openings higher, hires up to, but seperations including quit and layoff were up. Mixed.