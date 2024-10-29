- Prior month 8.040M revised lower to 7.861M
- Job openings 7.443M vs 8.000M estimate. Lowest since January 2021
- Vacancy rate 4.5% versus 4.7% last month (revised from 4.8%)
- Quits rate 1.9% versus 2.0% (revised from 1.9%) last month
- Separations rate x.x% versus 3.1% last month
Details:
- Job openings are down 1.9 million over the year
- Job openings rate is at 4.5%
- Job openings decreased in:
- Health care and social assistance: -178,000
- State and local government, excluding education: -79,000
- Federal government: -28,000
- Job openings increased in:
- Finance and insurance: +85,000
Hires: STEADY
- Number and rate of hires remained steady at 5.6 million and 3.5%, respectively.
Separations: STEADY but still down on the year.
Total Separations
- Unchanged at 5.2 million in September; down by 326,000 over the year.
- Total separations rate steady at 3.3%.
Quits: STEADY, but down on the year
- Remained at 3.1 million; down by 525,000 over the year.
- Quits rate unchanged at 1.9%.
- Decreases observed in professional and business services (-94,000).
- Increases seen in:
- State and local government, excluding education: +22,000
- Real estate and rental and leasing: +18,000
Layoffs and Discharges: STEADY, but up on the year
- Stable at 1.8 million; increased by 238,000 over the year.
- Layoffs and discharges rate rose to 1.2%.
- Increases in durable goods manufacturing: +46,000
- Decreases in state and local government, excluding education: -20,000
Other Separations
- Little change, remaining at 292,000 in September.
The revisions from last month showed openings higher, hires up to, but seperations including quit and layoff were up. Mixed.
- Job openings for August revised down by 179,000 to 7.9 million
- Hires revised up by 118,000 to 5.4 million
- Total separations revised up by 171,000 to 5.2 million
- Quits revised up by 94,000 to 3.2 million
- Layoffs and discharges revised up by 60,000 to 1.7 million