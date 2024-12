JOLTS

Prior month 7.443M (revised to 7.372M)

Job openings 7.744M vs 7.475M expected

Vacancy rate 4.6% versus 4.5% last month

Quits rate 2.1% versus 1.9% last month

Hires 3.3% versus 3.5% last month

Separations rate 3.3% versus 3.3% last month

This is an uptick but in the context of the past year of steadily declining job openings I don't think it's going to change any opinions on the Fed. It's still the second-weakest reading since the pandemic.