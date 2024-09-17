Prior 0.3%

Business inventories 0.4% vs 0.3% expected

Retail inventories ex-autos 0.5% vs 0.2% last month

Sales:

July distributive trade sales and manufacturers' shipments: $1,880.7 billion

Increase from June 2024: 1.1%

Increase from July 2023: 2.9%

Inventories:

July manufacturers' and trade inventories: $2,574.9 billion

Increase from June 2024: 0.4%

Increase from July 2023: 2.5%

Inventories/Sales Ratio:

July 2024 ratio: 1.37

July 2023 ratio: 1.37

The Inventory to sales ratio is back within the pre-Covid range after the Covid volatility in 2020 and 2021 (and into early 2022). That seems to be the sweet spot.