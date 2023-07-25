Highest since July 2021

Prior was 109.7

Details:

Present situation index 160.0 vs 155.3 prior

Expectations index 88.3 vs 79.3 prior

1 year Inflation 5.7% vs 6.0% prior

Jobs hard-to-get 9.7 vs 12.4 prior

This is one the Fed will be watching ahead of this week's meeting and may nudge Powell towards a more-hawkish stance.

“Consumer confidence rose in July 2023 to its highest level since July 2021, reflecting pops in both current conditions and expectations,” said Dana Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board. “Headline confidence appears to have broken out of the sideways trend that prevailed for much of the last year. Greater confidence was evident across all age groups, and among both consumers earning incomes less than $50,000 and those making more than $100,000.”