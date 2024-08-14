Prior was +3.0% y/y

m/m reading at +0.2% vs +0.2% expected

Month-over-month unrounded +0.1549%

Core measures:

Core CPI +3.2 vs +3.2% expected

Core CPI m/m +0.2% vs +0.2% expected

Core unrounded +0.166%

Real weekly earnings -0.2% vs +0.3% prior

Supercore m/m +0.205% vs +0.054% prior

Supercore y/y +4.468% vs +4.651% prior

Key Details:

Shelter index rose 0.4%, accounting for nearly 90% of the monthly increase

Shelter +0.4% m/m vs +0.2% prior

Rent +0.5% vs +0.3% prior

Owners' equivalent rent +0.4% vs +0.3% prior

Lodging away from home +0.2% vs -2.0% prior

Energy index unchanged after two months of declines

Food index up 0.2%, matching June's increase

Used cars and trucks index fell 2.3%

Airline fares down 1.6% vs -5.0% prior

Motor vehicle insurance +1.2% vs +0.9% m/m prior

Fed pricing is 103 bps priced in versus 106 bps before the data. That's a slightly hawkish reaction and suggests that markets were priced for more of downside surprise. That said, the unrounded numbers show better than the headlines.

There was some front-running of this report after PPI yesterday so I'm not surprised to see some US dollar strength and bond weakness on the headlines but it's all mild.

I do think these numbers are better than expected as there is some help on the shelter front in the pipeline.