Prior was +1.9%

Nondefense capital goods orders ex-air +0.4% vs. +0.3% expected. Prior revised to +0.9% vs +0.5%

Ex defense +1.2% vs +0.5%prior

Ex transportation +0.3% vs. +0.2% expected. Prior +0.3%

Unfilled orders +0.7% vs +0.7% prior -- up 23 consecutive months

Shipments +0.4% vs +0.3% prior

Unfilled orders now sit at $1.126 trillion and have risen for 23 consecutive months but are still well-below pre-pandemic levels. In any case, that backlog should keep factories busy for some time.