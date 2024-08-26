Prior was -6.7%

New orders for manufactured durable goods jumped 9.9% to $289.6 billion in July

Blows past market forecasts, reverses June's 6.9% decline

Transportation equipment orders skyrocketed 34.8% to $102.2 billion, driving the increase

Ex-transport -0.2% vs -0.1% expected

Prior ex-transport +0.4% (revised to +0.1%)

Excluding defense, new orders rose 10.4% vs -7.2% prior (revised to -7.5%)

Nondefense capital goods orders (ex-aircraft) slipped 0.1%vs +0.0% expected

Prior nondefense capital goods orders +0.9% ( revised to +0.5% )

) Unfilled orders up 0.2% to $1,386.5 billion, marking 47 increases in 48 months

Inventories inched up 0.1% to $529.7 billion

Core orders are soft and were revised lower previously. This report is soft as the lumpy transport number hides a weakening in the underlying data. That said, the decline isn't dramatic and this report has offered little edge since the pandemic.