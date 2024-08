Prior was 3.93m

Sales +1.3% vs -5.4% prior (breaks a four-month losing streak)

Sales -2.5% y/y

Inventory 4.0 vs 4.1 months prior

Median prices $422,600 vs $426,900 prior

Prices up 4.2% y/y

Supply is up 18% year over year.

"Despite the modest gain, home sales are still sluggish," said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. "But consumers are definitely seeing more choices, and affordability is improving due to lower interest rates."