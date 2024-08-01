Prior month 48.5

Prices paid 52.9 versus 52.1 prior

Employment 43.4 versus 49.3 last month

New orders 47.4 versus 49.3 last month

Production 45.9 versus 48.5 last month

Supplier deliveries 52.6 versus 49.8 last month

Inventories 44.5 versus 45.4 last month.

Backlog of orders 41.7 versus 41.7 last month

New export orders 49.0 versus 48.8 last month

Imports 48.6 versus 48.5 last month

This is the lowest reading since November and marks the 20th contraction in the last 21 months for the sector.

None of the six largest manufacturing industries expanded in July, signaling broad-based weakness. Demand remains subdued as companies show reluctance to invest in capital and inventory.

Comments from survey respondents highlighted concerns about slowing consumer spending, inventory reductions, and uncertainty about the economic outlook.

The Fed will be watching closely to see if weakness spreads to the broader economy as manufacturing makes up only about 10% of the economy.

Comments in the report: