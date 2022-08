Prior was 590K

Sales down 12.6% on the month vs -8.1% prior (revised to -7.1%)

New home supply 10.9 vs 9.2 months prior

Homes for sale at end of July 464K vs 450K prior

Median sale price $439.4K, up 8.2% y/y

Ths is the worst reading since 2016.

Despite that, there are signs that US housing is stabilizing with the inventory of homes for sale leveling off in other data sets.