Prior was +4.8%

Index 70.2 vs 74.3 prior (lowest ever)

The index shows how far pending home sales have fallen. There was a big jump last month but it's right back into the doldrums now and below the pandemic lows.

According to NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun, "A sales recovery did not occur in midsummer. The positive impact of job growth and higher inventory could not overcome affordability challenges and some degree of wait-and-see related to the upcoming U.S. presidential election."

Regionally, the midwest and south r