Prior was +1.3

Six month index +38.7 vs +13.8 prior

Capex +7.4 vs +12.1 prior

Employment: +15.2 vs -2.5 prior

New orders: +20.7 vs -2.2 prior

Prices paid: +19.8 vs +22.5 prior

Prices received: +24.2 vs +13.7 prior

Shipments: +27.8 vs -7.2 prior

Unfilled orders: +9.1 vs +8.9 prior

Delivery times: +8.5 vs -9.4 prior

Inventories: -9.4 vs -6.4 prior

Avg employee workweek: -1.6 vs +4.8 prior

The July Philly Fed manufacturing report paints a much brighter picture than recent months, with activity expanding across most metrics. The rebound in new orders and shipments is particularly encouraging. While inflation pressures persist, the surge in the future activity index suggests manufacturers are becoming more optimistic about growth.

That said, this release is overshadowed by the initial jobless claims report released at the same time