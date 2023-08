Prior was +0.1% y/y (revised to +0.2%)

PPI final demand m/m +% vs +0.2% y/y expected

Prior was +0.1% m/m (revised to 0.0%)

Ex food and energy:

+2.4% y/y vs +2.3% expected (prior +2.4%)

+0.3% m/m vs +0.2% expected (prior +0.1% revised to -0.1%)

There is some selling in bonds on these headlines and a rise in USD/JPY. US 10-year yields are up 3 bps to 4.13% since the release while USD/JPY rose around 20 pips.

That's an outsized reaction but highlights a growing sensitivity to inflation.