Prior was +0.3%

Prices 6.5% y/y vs +6.0% expected

Prior was 6.8% y/y

FHFA data:

-0.1% m/m vs +0.0% prior

Prices +5.1% y/y vs +5.7% prior

These two data sets are telling a somewhat-different story as the 20-city numbers stay strong while the national numbers from the FHFA slacken.

In the latest round of earnings from home builders, there was some positive commentary around trends in late July and early August as rates came down.