Prior was +1.0%

Home prices -1.2% y/y vs -1.3% expected

Prior was -1.7% y/y

Separate housing data from the FHFA:

+3.1% y/y vs +2.8% expected

Prices +0.3% vs +0.7% expected

Remember, this is June data. The talk from August as US 30-year fixed rates hit 7% again is that demand quickly crumbled. I wouldn't expect these numbers to move markets.