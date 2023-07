Prior 80.09k

US layoffs fall to a seven-month low in June, as employers were seen cutting 40,709 jobs - down 49% compared to May. Still, the number for the month is well above that of the same period last year (32,517 job cuts). The year-to-date figure shows 458,209 job cuts so far and that is well above the 133,211 job cuts announced in the first six months of 2022.