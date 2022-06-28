US consumer confidence

All the decline is on the 'expectations' side which can be a self-fulfilling prophecy. It can also be a sign that things on the ground aren't as bad as all the griping might indicate.

“Consumer confidence fell for a second consecutive month in June,” said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. “While the Present Situation Index was relatively unchanged, the Expectations Index continued its recent downward trajectory—falling to its lowest point in nearly a decade. Consumers’ grimmer outlook was driven by increasing concerns about inflation, in particular rising gas and food prices. Expectations have now fallen well below a reading of 80, suggesting weaker growth in the second half of 2022 as well as growing risk of recession by yearend.”

expectations vs present situation