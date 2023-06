Prior was -31.8

Details

New orders +3.1 versus -28.0 last month

Shipments +22.0 versus -16.4 last month

Prices paid +22.0 versus +34.9 last month

Employment -3.6 versus -3.3 last month

prices received +9.0 versus +23.6 last month

Inventories -6.0 versus -12.3 last month

Six month outlook +18.9 vs +9.8 last month

This survey has been wildly volatile in the past few months but prices paid have ticked steadily lower to the lowest since 2020.