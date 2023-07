US existing home sales

Prior was 4.30M

Inventory of homes for sale 1.08M vs 1.08M prior

Supply at months 3.1 months vs 3.0 months prior (balanced is considered 6 months)

Median sale price $410.2K vs $396.1K prior

Median sale prices -0.9% vs -3.1% y/y prior

Inventories are tight and homes aren't hitting the market. That's pushing prices higher.