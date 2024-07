Prior import prices -0.4% m/m (revised to -0.2%)

Import prices y/y 0.0% vs +1.1% prior

Export prices m/m -0.5% vs -0.1% expected (prior -0.6%)

This is a low-tier release, particularly as this month's edition comes after CPI and PPI. It shows falling price pressures but itwas released at the same time as a hot retail sales report.