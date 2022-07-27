Prior was +0.7%(revised to +0.4%)

Year-over-year -% vs -12.0% prior

Index vs 99.9 prior

June was the month where mortgage rates shot higher in the US and if the Fed needs more evidence of the power of rates today, they got it with this report.

"Contract signings to buy a home will keep tumbling down as long as mortgage rates keep climbing, as has happened this year to date," said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. "There are indications that mortgage rates may be topping or very close to a cyclical high in July. If so, pending contracts should also begin to stabilize."

The NAR forecasts home sales volumes down 13% this year.

