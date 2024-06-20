- Prior was +4.5
- Employment: -2.5 vs -10.7 prior
- New orders: -2.2 vs +12.2 prior
- Prices paid: +22.5 vs +23.0 prior
- Prices received: vs +5.5 prior
- Shipments: vs +19.1 prior
- Unfilled orders: vs +0.8 prior
- Delivery times: vs -9.4 prior
- Inventories: vs -8.9 prior
- Avg employee workweek: vs -18.7 prior
The prior reading was a jump to a two-year high so a retracement here isn't a big surprise or a sign of a weakening economy. However the prices paid number is starting to heat up.
Look-ahead indexes:
- Six month index: +13.8 vs +34.3 prior
- Employment: +19.0 vs +12.8 prior
- New orders: +16.2 vs +42.8 prior
- Shipments: -0.1 vs +29.3 prior
- Prices paid: +56.3 vs +54.5 prior
- Prices received: +58.8 vs +31.4 prior