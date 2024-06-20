philly fed
  • Prior was +4.5
  • Employment: -2.5 vs -10.7 prior
  • New orders: -2.2 vs +12.2 prior
  • Prices paid: +22.5 vs +23.0 prior
  • Prices received: vs +5.5 prior
  • Shipments: vs +19.1 prior
  • Unfilled orders: vs +0.8 prior
  • Delivery times: vs -9.4 prior
  • Inventories: vs -8.9 prior
  • Avg employee workweek: vs -18.7 prior

The prior reading was a jump to a two-year high so a retracement here isn't a big surprise or a sign of a weakening economy. However the prices paid number is starting to heat up.

Look-ahead indexes:

  • Six month index: +13.8 vs +34.3 prior
  • Employment: +19.0 vs +12.8 prior
  • New orders: +16.2 vs +42.8 prior
  • Shipments: -0.1 vs +29.3 prior
  • Prices paid: +56.3 vs +54.5 prior
  • Prices received: +58.8 vs +31.4 prior