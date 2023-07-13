Ppi YoY is at lowest level since December 2020

Prior month, 1.1%

PPI MoM 0.1% vs 0.2% estimate, after a -0.4% decline in May (was -0.3%) and a 0.1% increase in April.

The index for final demand increased by 0.1% on an annual basis vs 0.4% estimate.

The rise in June's final demand prices is attributed to a 0.2% increase in the index for final demand services, while the prices for final demand goods remained unchanged.

Ex food and energy YoY up 2.4% vs estimate of 2.6%. The prior month was revised to 2.6% from 2.8% previously reported

Ex food and energy MoM rose 0.1% versus 0.2% expected. The prior month was revised to 0.1% from 0.2%

Final demand excluding foods, energy, and trade services MoM rose by +0.1% in June, after no change in May.

Final demand excluding food, energy, and trade services YoY increased by 2.6% vs 2.8% last month.

Within final demand services, the index increased by 0.2% in June, led by a 0.3% increase in final demand services excluding trade, transportation, and warehousing. Conversely, the index for final demand transportation and warehousing services decreased by 0.9%.

A 5.4% rise in the index for deposit services significantly influenced the June increase in prices for final demand services. Prices for food and alcohol retailing, traveler accommodation services, insurance, hospital inpatient care, and airline passenger services also increased.

Prices for final demand goods remained unchanged in June, after falling 1.6% in May. A 0.7% increase in the final demand energy index counterbalanced declining prices for final demand goods excluding foods and energy, and for final demand foods, which fell by 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

In the final demand goods category, prices for gasoline increased by 3.4% in June. Conversely, prices for iron and steel scrap decreased by 10.8%.