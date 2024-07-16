Prior month of 0.1% revised +0.3%

Retail sales came in at $704.3B va $704.5B last month.

Details:

Retail sales 0.0% vs -0.3% estimate

Retail sales YoY +2.3%

Ex Autos 0.4% vs 0.0% estimate

Prior ex autos -0.1% revised to 0.1%

Control group 0.9% vs 0.2% estimate

Prior month control group 0.4%

Ex autos and gas 0.8% vs 0.3% last month. Prior month revised from 0.1%

Non store retailers were up 8.9% from last year while food services and drink places were up 4.4% from a year ago

Some other details MoM and YoY changes:

Furniture is 0.6% MoM and -4.0% year on year

building materials and garden equipment is 1.4% MOM and -0.9% year on year

gasoline stations -3.0% MoM and -0.4% year on year

clothing +0.6% MoM and +4.3% year on year

nonstore retailers +1.9% MoM and +8.9% year on year

food services and trading places +0.3% MoM and +4.4% year on year

Autos -2.0% MoM and -2.2% year on year

Stronger from most angles vs expectations. In addition, the revisions for the retail sales were better as well. Dow up 160 points. S&P is up 14.28 points and NASDAQ is up 57 points. The 2-year yield is trading near highs at 4.463% up 1.0 basis points. THe 10 year is at 4.208%, -2.1 basis points.

A poor performer is the auto (and gasoline stations) which did not do well last month. Motor vehicle and parts dealers fell -2.0% MoM