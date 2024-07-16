- Prior month of 0.1% revised +0.3%
- Retail sales came in at $704.3B va $704.5B last month.
Details:
- Retail sales 0.0% vs -0.3% estimate
- Retail sales YoY +2.3%
- Ex Autos 0.4% vs 0.0% estimate
- Prior ex autos -0.1% revised to 0.1%
- Control group 0.9% vs 0.2% estimate
- Prior month control group 0.4%
- Ex autos and gas 0.8% vs 0.3% last month. Prior month revised from 0.1%
- Non store retailers were up 8.9% from last year while food services and drink places were up 4.4% from a year ago
Some other details MoM and YoY changes:
- Furniture is 0.6% MoM and -4.0% year on year
- building materials and garden equipment is 1.4% MOM and -0.9% year on year
- gasoline stations -3.0% MoM and -0.4% year on year
- clothing +0.6% MoM and +4.3% year on year
- nonstore retailers +1.9% MoM and +8.9% year on year
- food services and trading places +0.3% MoM and +4.4% year on year
- Autos -2.0% MoM and -2.2% year on year
Stronger from most angles vs expectations. In addition, the revisions for the retail sales were better as well. Dow up 160 points. S&P is up 14.28 points and NASDAQ is up 57 points. The 2-year yield is trading near highs at 4.463% up 1.0 basis points. THe 10 year is at 4.208%, -2.1 basis points.
A poor performer is the auto (and gasoline stations) which did not do well last month. Motor vehicle and parts dealers fell -2.0% MoM