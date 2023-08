US Federal prosecutors are investigating the use of Tesla TSLA funds to build a house of glass for Elon Musk.

U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York is seeking further information about the secret project, known as “Project 42”

The glass home is to be built in or near Austin, Texas.

Info comes via a Wall Street Journal report, the article cites unnamed "people familiar".

-

On the upside its not like Musk has blown the funds on something useless, Twitter or the like.