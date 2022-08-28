Media report. APA reports citing Teletrader:



"We are certainly closer today than we were about two weeks ago thanks to Iran being willing to concede on a couple of major issues," Kirby stated.

The point about keeping track of these negotiations that the reasoning goes that if Iran can be brought back into the agreement it oipends the gates for further oil exports from Iran. If everything works out these reports would not appear overnight, but in time.

John Kirby is Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House. Was addressing the US being closer to reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran.