US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby spoke on Sunday with Fox News, saying:

“What I won’t do is rule anything in or out when it comes to getting our hostages home,”

in response to a question asking if he would “absolutely rule out” the chance that U.S. special forces could be sent to Gaza.

“We’re working on this literally by the hour but again, in order for you to develop specific policy options, you got to have a lot more contextual information than is available to use right now and we’re working at that.”

there were “no plans or intentions to put U.S. troops on the ground to fight in this fight between Israel and Hamas,”

There are at least 14 Americans remaining unaccounted for in Israel. Its not clear how many were being held by Hamas. The terrorist group took more than 100 hostages last weekend in addition to its murdering rampage.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby