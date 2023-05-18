The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for the U.S. fell by 0.6% in April 2023 to 107.5 (2016=100), following a 1.2% decrease in March.

The LEI showed a 4.4% decline over the six-month period from October 2022 to April 2023, a sharper fall than the 3.8% contraction from April–October 2022.

The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the U.S. rose by 0.3% in April 2023 to 110.2 (2016=100), after a 0.2% rise in March.

The CEI showed a 0.7% increase over the six-month period from October 2022 to April 2023, which is a decrease from the 0.9% growth recorded over the prior six months.

The Conference Board Lagging Economic Index® (LAG) for the U.S. decreased by 0.1% in April 2023 to 118.3 (2016 = 100), after staying constant in March.