The major US indices are all closing higher in near the highs for the day. The 2000 leads the way with a gain of 1.63%. The NASDAQ and the Dow all closed up over 1% on the day. The S&P index lagged but was still solidly higher. The gains came despite the rise in the US yields (10 year up 4.5 basis points to 1.961%).
Crude oil prices were lower today which can be relief,. And may have contributed to some of the gains
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average up 171.63 points or 1.06% at 35462.79
- S&P index up 37.67 points or 0.84% at 4521.55
- NASDAQ index up 178.8 points or 1.28% at 14194.46
- Russell 2000 up 32.77 points or 1.63% at 2045.37
Some big winners today included
- GameStop, +12.97%
- AMC +10.26%
- Alcoa, +9.74%
- Amgen, +7.82%
- Alibaba, +6.15%
- American Airlines +5.67%
- United Airlines, +5.38%
- Lyft, +5.37%
The big winners in the Dow 30:
- Amgen, +7.82%
- American Express, +3.21%
- UnitedHealth +2.0%
- Dow +1.94%
- J.P. Morgan +1.88%
Losers in the Dow included:
- Chevron -1.53%
- Nike -1.07%
- Merck and Company -0.85%
- Verizon, -0.32%
- Procter & Gamble -0.22%