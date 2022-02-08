The major US indices are all closing higher in near the highs for the day. The 2000 leads the way with a gain of 1.63%. The NASDAQ and the Dow all closed up over 1% on the day. The S&P index lagged but was still solidly higher. The gains came despite the rise in the US yields (10 year up 4.5 basis points to 1.961%).

Crude oil prices were lower today which can be relief,. And may have contributed to some of the gains

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average up 171.63 points or 1.06% at 35462.79
  • S&P index up 37.67 points or 0.84% at 4521.55
  • NASDAQ index up 178.8 points or 1.28% at 14194.46
  • Russell 2000 up 32.77 points or 1.63% at 2045.37

Some big winners today included

  • GameStop, +12.97%
  • AMC +10.26%
  • Alcoa, +9.74%
  • Amgen, +7.82%
  • Alibaba, +6.15%
  • American Airlines +5.67%
  • United Airlines, +5.38%
  • Lyft, +5.37%

The big winners in the Dow 30:

  • Amgen, +7.82%
  • American Express, +3.21%
  • UnitedHealth +2.0%
  • Dow +1.94%
  • J.P. Morgan +1.88%

Losers in the Dow included:

  • Chevron -1.53%
  • Nike -1.07%
  • Merck and Company -0.85%
  • Verizon, -0.32%
  • Procter & Gamble -0.22%