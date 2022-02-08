The major US indices are all closing higher in near the highs for the day. The 2000 leads the way with a gain of 1.63%. The NASDAQ and the Dow all closed up over 1% on the day. The S&P index lagged but was still solidly higher. The gains came despite the rise in the US yields (10 year up 4.5 basis points to 1.961%).

Crude oil prices were lower today which can be relief,. And may have contributed to some of the gains

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average up 171.63 points or 1.06% at 35462.79

S&P index up 37.67 points or 0.84% at 4521.55

NASDAQ index up 178.8 points or 1.28% at 14194.46

Russell 2000 up 32.77 points or 1.63% at 2045.37

Some big winners today included

GameStop, +12.97%

AMC +10.26%

Alcoa, +9.74%

Amgen, +7.82%

Alibaba, +6.15%

American Airlines +5.67%

United Airlines, +5.38%

Lyft, +5.37%

The big winners in the Dow 30:

Amgen, +7.82%

American Express, +3.21%

UnitedHealth +2.0%

Dow +1.94%

J.P. Morgan +1.88%

Losers in the Dow included:

Chevron -1.53%

Nike -1.07%

Merck and Company -0.85%

Verizon, -0.32%

Procter & Gamble -0.22%