The major US indices are all closing lower on the day. The declines are led by the S&P index which is closing down over 1%. The Dow industrial average is down around -0.8%.

Intel is the worst performer in the Dow after a report that they may miss on 2Q earnings. Intel shares a down -5.3% on the day

Although lower, the major indices are remaining in a sideways pattern that started on May 27. All 3 major indices are also still above their 200 hour moving averages keeping a modest bullish bias in the short-term. The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrials Average fell -269.24 points or -0.81% at 32910.91

S&P Index fell -44.89 points or -1.08% at 4115.78

Nasdaq index fell -88.95 points or -0.73% at 12086.28

Russell 2000 index fell -28.55 points or -1.49% at 1891.00

The 200 hour moving averages for the major indices are currently at

Dow industrial average 32520.90

S&P index 4062.85

NASDAQ index 11913.46

Moving back below those moving averages would tilt the bias back toward the negative/bearish side. Stay above and the shorter-term bias remains in the direction of the buyers