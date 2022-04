The major US indices are trading mixed/little changed after PPI inflation surges to a new all-time high.

A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 79 points or 0.25% at 34309

S&P index up 5.8 points or 0.13% at 4403.50

NASDAQ index -1.11 points at 13372

Russell 2000 up 10.16 points or 0.51% 1997.05

In other markets: