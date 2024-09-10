US major indices are mixed in early trading. The Dow industrial average is mostly lower, but the S&P and NASDAQ indices are higher. The Russell 2000 is also trading lower in the first few minutes of trading.

A snapshot of the market seven minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average, -41.52 points or -0.10% at 40788.08

S&P index is up 14.76 points or 0.27% at 5485.82.

NASDAQ index is up 61.37 points or 0.36% at 16945.98.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is a down -13.22 points or -0.63% at 2101.85...

Looking at some of the major movers: