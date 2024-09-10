US major indices are mixed in early trading. The Dow industrial average is mostly lower, but the S&P and NASDAQ indices are higher. The Russell 2000 is also trading lower in the first few minutes of trading.
A snapshot of the market seven minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow industrial average, -41.52 points or -0.10% at 40788.08
- S&P index is up 14.76 points or 0.27% at 5485.82.
- NASDAQ index is up 61.37 points or 0.36% at 16945.98.
The small-cap Russell 2000 is a down -13.22 points or -0.63% at 2101.85...
Looking at some of the major movers:
- Nvidia is trading up $0.70 or 0.64% at $107.02
- Meta-Platform is trading up $7.31 or 1.45% at $511.80
- Apple is trading down $3.70 or -1.69% at $217.17 after their product launch day yesterday
- Amazon is trading up $2.88 or 1.66% at $178.38
- Alphabet is trading up $1.46 or 0.95% $150.12..
- Microsoft is trading up $7.38 or 1.82% at $112.97
- Tesla is trading up $4.60 or 2.11% at $220.81