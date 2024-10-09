The major indices are trading mixed in early US trading:

A snapshot of the market nine minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average cost 65.73 points or 0.16% at 42146.10

S&P index up 1.04 points or 0.02% at 5752.17

NASDAQ index -25.79 points or -0.14% at 18157.13

The small-cap Russell 2000 Sam -3.52 points or -0.16% at 2191.45.

In the US debt market, yields are marginally higher:

2-year 3.986%, +0.7 basis points

5 year 3.878%, +1.5 basis points

10 year yield 4.045%, +1.0 basis point

30 year 4.326%, +0.2 basis points

Dallas Fed Pres. Logan is upside inflation risks diminishing but not managed and is concerned about inflation risk from unexpectedly strong demand. She says at the Detroit maybe higher than expectations in the labor market appears to be close to balanced.

Fed's Goolsbee and Barkin will speak later in the day, and the minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting when they cut rates by 50 basis points will be released at 2 PM ET