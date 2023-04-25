The US major indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are opening lower after a slew of earnings Earnings A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price Read this Term this morning (mixed results). After the close Microsoft and Alphabet will highlight the scheduled announcements:

A look at the major indices currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average is down -31.07 points or -0.09% at 33844.34

S&P index is down -16.59 points or -0.40% at 4120.44

NASDAQ index is down -62.45 points or -0.52% at 11974.76

Russell 2000 is down -16.01 points or -0.89% at 1772.94

in the US debt market yields are sharply lower lower:

2 year yield 4.035% -10.9 basis points

5 year 3.499% -10.6 basis points

10 year yield 3.433% -8.2 basis points

30 year yield 3.669% -6.0 basis points

in other markets:

Gold is down $3.57 or -0.17% at $1985.28

Silver is down $0.29 or -1.22% at $24.84

WTI crude oil is down $0.79 at $77.96. It's 100 day moving average sits at $76.86 today

Bitcoin is trading at $27,359 with a narrow trading range of $27,197 up to $27,587

Below is a snapshot of some of the companies that announced their earnings today: