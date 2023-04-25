The US major indices are opening lower after a slew of earnings this morning (mixed results). After the close Microsoft and Alphabet will highlight the scheduled announcements:
A look at the major indices currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average is down -31.07 points or -0.09% at 33844.34
- S&P index is down -16.59 points or -0.40% at 4120.44
- NASDAQ index is down -62.45 points or -0.52% at 11974.76
- Russell 2000 is down -16.01 points or -0.89% at 1772.94
in the US debt market yields are sharply lower lower:
- 2 year yield 4.035% -10.9 basis points
- 5 year 3.499% -10.6 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.433% -8.2 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.669% -6.0 basis points
in other markets:
- Gold is down $3.57 or -0.17% at $1985.28
- Silver is down $0.29 or -1.22% at $24.84
- WTI crude oil is down $0.79 at $77.96. It's 100 day moving average sits at $76.86 today
- Bitcoin is trading at $27,359 with a narrow trading range of $27,197 up to $27,587
Below is a snapshot of some of the companies that announced their earnings today: