Major indices are opening marginally higher to start the new trading week:

Dow Industrial Average up 7.53 points or 0.07% at 38933

S&P index up 1.11 points or 0.02% at 5205.86

NASDAQ index up 13.54 points or 0.08% at 16263.

Yield a higher:

2-year yield 4.769%, +3.8 basis points

5-year yield 4.426%, +5.9 basis points

10 year yield 4.427%, +5.0 basis points

30-year yield 4.565% +3.4 basis points

Bitcoin is higher near $72000. Crude oil is whipping around and is now down around $0.60. Gold is holding onto a gain of $4.00 at $2333 area.