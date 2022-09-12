The major US stock indices are closing higher for the 4th consecutive day.
- All 11 sectors of the S&P moved to the upside
- energy up 1.8%. Information technology up 1.63% and consumer discretionary rose 1.35%
- consumer staples was the worst performer with a gain of 0.42% and communication services rose by 0.44%
- The Dow is up 2.8% this month this month
- The S&P is up 3.9%
- The NASDAQ is up 3.8%
For the trading day:
- Dow industrial average rose 229.63 points or 0.71% at 32381.35
- S&P index rose 43.07 points or 1.06% at 4110.42
- NASDAQ index rose 154.11 points or 1.27% at 12266.42
- Russell 2000 rose 23.23.11.23 percent at 1906.08