The major US stock indices are closing higher for the 4th consecutive day.

All 11 sectors of the S&P moved to the upside

energy up 1.8%. Information technology up 1.63% and consumer discretionary rose 1.35%

consumer staples was the worst performer with a gain of 0.42% and communication services rose by 0.44%

The Dow is up 2.8% this month this month

The S&P is up 3.9%

The NASDAQ is up 3.8%

For the trading day:

Dow industrial average rose 229.63 points or 0.71% at 32381.35

S&P index rose 43.07 points or 1.06% at 4110.42

NASDAQ index rose 154.11 points or 1.27% at 12266.42

Russell 2000 rose 23.23.11.23 percent at 1906.08