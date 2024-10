The US major stock indices are closing lower and near the lows for the day.

The final numbers are showing :

Dow industrial Average fell -91.46 points or -0.22% at 42141.60

S&P Index fell -19.18 or -0.33% at 5813.74

Nasdaq index is closing down -10.4.82 points ro -0.56% at 18607.93. Yesterday the price closed at a record close.

The small cap Russell 2000 is closing down -5.05 points or -0.23% at 2233.03